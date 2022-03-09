Magnolia State athlete with home feeling at Alabama

Daniel Hill, 2024 four-star athlete from Meridian High School in Mississippi, is closing in on double-digit scholarship offers after adding the latest from the University of Alabama this past weekend. Hill attended the Tide's Junior Day with one of his assistant coaches on Saturday. He met with Coach Saban who delivered the good news.

"Coach Saban was just saying I have an opportunity to play at Alabama," Hill said. "He would like for me to come back there for camp to see what position he'd like to see me at. They are looking at me at either running back or wide receiver."

Hill also has the size/athleticism to play linebacker with his 6-foot, 230-pound frame. He has nine offers which includes Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Tennessee. He does not have any favorites, but Alabama has his attention.

"I love the environment," he said regarding his interest in the Crimson Tide. "Every time I go to Alabama it always makes me feel like I'm at home.

"I like everything about Alabama. Everything about Alabama makes me feel welcomed and at home. Their main focus is taking care of the student-athlete and that is very important to me."

The Junior Day visit included touring the facilities, meeting with position coaches, taking pictures in addition to receiving the offer from Coach Saban. Hill said he spent the majority of time with Alabama running backs coach, Robert Gillespie.

Hill recorded 818 rushing yards and 581 receiving yards during the 2021 season. He had 19 total touchdowns in only eight games.

