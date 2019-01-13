The hits keep coming for Alabama's defense. Mack Wilson became the latest Alabama underclassman to enter the NFL Draft as he released his intentions to forgo his senior season over Twitter on Sunday night.

Wilson, a Montgomery, Ala., native, started all 15 games last season finishing tied for fourth on the team with 71 tackles. The Mike linebacker also recorded five tackles for a loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries and two interceptions. Wilson led the team with six combined interceptions over the past two seasons.



Wilson is the seventh Alabama underclassman to declare for the draft. Earlier Sunday, safety Deionte Thompson declared over Twitter, while defensive back Saivion Smith did the same thing on Saturday. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr. all declared for the draft during Alabama’s news conference Friday.

Players have until Monday to declare for the draft.