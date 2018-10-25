TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mack Wilson isn’t about to put up a billboard, but if it were up to him, LSU linebacker Devin White would be playing the full game when Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, La. next week. Instead, White will be suspended for the first half against Alabama after he was flagged for targeting during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Mississippi State.

According to SEC rule, any targeting foul that occurs in the second half of a game results in an immediate ejection of the player as well as a one-half suspension for the following game. In this case, that game happens to be a top-5 matchup against the Crimson Tide with the SEC West on the line.

The call on White has caused a bit of an uproar from LSU fans, who have even raised money to put up #FreeDevinWhite billboards near the SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. LSU athletic director Joe Alleva unsuccessfully protested the call to SEC officials. However, such calls aren’t subject to further review after games.