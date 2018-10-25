Mack Wilson on controversial call: 'I wouldn't say it was targeting'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mack Wilson isn’t about to put up a billboard, but if it were up to him, LSU linebacker Devin White would be playing the full game when Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, La. next week. Instead, White will be suspended for the first half against Alabama after he was flagged for targeting during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Mississippi State.
According to SEC rule, any targeting foul that occurs in the second half of a game results in an immediate ejection of the player as well as a one-half suspension for the following game. In this case, that game happens to be a top-5 matchup against the Crimson Tide with the SEC West on the line.
The call on White has caused a bit of an uproar from LSU fans, who have even raised money to put up #FreeDevinWhite billboards near the SEC headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. LSU athletic director Joe Alleva unsuccessfully protested the call to SEC officials. However, such calls aren’t subject to further review after games.
TARGETED: SEC workers will pass handful of LSU, Devin White billboards after signs went up today https://t.co/ULKF06eOWz pic.twitter.com/jcsJDQxJts— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) October 23, 2018
While the timing of the suspension couldn’t be worse for LSU, the call itself has enraged the Tigers faithful. During the play, many feel White led with his arms, not his head, as he hit Fitzgerald in the upper chest and lower part of the helmet. That’s the way Wilson saw it, too.
"I really wasn't sure. From my looks, I wouldn't say it was targeting,” he said when asked about the hit Wednesday. “It looked like he pushed him. But the officials are going to call what they call."