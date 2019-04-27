Alabama’s hard-hitting linebacker is headed to Cleveland. Mack Wilson became the ninth Alabama player selected in this year’s NFL Draft when he was taken No. 155 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

Wilson is the fourth Alabama player selected on Day 3 of the draft Saturday, joining outside linebacker Christian Miller (No. 115 overall, Carolina Panthers), safety Deionte Thompson (No. 139 overall, Arizona Cardinals) offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (No. 153, Washington Redskins). Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall, New York Jets), offensive lineman Jonah Williams (No. 11 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) and running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders) were taken in the first round on Thursday, while tight end Irv Smith Jr. (No. 50 overall, Minnesota Vikings) and running back Damien Harris (No. 87 overall, New England Patriots) were taken on Friday.

Serving as Alabama’s defensive player-caller at Mike linebacker last season, Wilson finished with 71 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and one sack while also adding five pass breakups and two interceptions. His six over interceptions over the past two seasons led all Alabama players over that span. He was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and named to the All-SEC second team selection by conference coaches.

“He is today's version of an NFL linebacker with adequate size, plus strength and toughness, speed pursuit and an ability to handle coverage duties on any down,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said. “Wilson is like a classically trained musician who hits his notes on time, but the question is whether or not he can play as a free-form, improvisational talent when the opportunity arises. Either way, he's a solid, three-down starter in any defensive scheme.”