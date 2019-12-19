"I don't like to lose, it just hurts me,” Jones said. “At the end of the day you can look at statistics, all that stuff, but the main statistic that matters is winning. That's just big for me. Honestly my whole life I've never really been a loser. All the teams I played on have been really good, and I've had really good teammates all the way up. So I think having good teammates helps too, makes it fun. But I just hate losing."

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Take away the nervous bits of laughter and light-hearted smile, and it’s easy to see how Mac Jones resembles his head coach. Talking to reporters in his first non-postgame media session of the season, the Alabama quarterback opened up about his competitive spirit and drive for success — two traits he shares with Nick Saban.





Jones’ similarities to Saban are part of what makes him a successful leader for the Crimson Tide. Although, when the two competitive drives come together, it can make for some interesting encounters. Last month, Alabama safety Jared Mayden provided an example of that when he revealed an incident that occurred between Jones and Saban during practice.

“There’s not too many people that go back and forth with Coach Saban,” Mayden said. “I remember the first time I saw him do that was his freshman year on scout team. He was throwing bombs, and Coach Saban said — I think he was throwing it to Tyrell Shavers — he was like, ‘Man, stop throwing it to him all the time.’ And he was like, ‘Well, tell your defense to stop it.’

“For a quarterback to have that type of charisma about himself, I’ll be behind him all the time.”

Jones claims he doesn’t remember that particular conversation but doesn’t deny that he goes back and forth with his head coach in what he refers to as “friendly smack.”

“I was just really trying to have fun when I was down there on that field,” Jones said. “And I think it helped a lot of the players around me and obviously the defense, just trying to give them the best look we could. Making it fun and enjoyable for the scout team coaches and players, the whole nine yards."

Jones explained that Alabama players like to create a fun and competitive atmosphere during practice. However, as Mayden pointed out, not too many players have mustered up the guts to talk back to the legendary coach known for unleashing epic tirades on the field.

Jones shrugged off a suggestion that his back-and-forth required any courage. The only thing is, players have to be ready to get it right back once they do talk smack to Saban.

"Ha, he's good at responding,” Jones said. “He can talk some trash. Nothing crazy but he's competitive too like me. We like to go back and forth at it.

"I mean, he likes to have fun with it too sometimes, so I think (other) people talk smack with him too.”

Jones declined to name the other brave souls on Alabama’s roster but said the incidents typically end with a smile.

"Yeah, just for fun,” he said. “It usually ends with a laugh, but it's out of respect."