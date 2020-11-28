BamaInsider - Mac Jones' five touchdowns lead Alabama past Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban wasn’t present, but No. 1 Alabama sure showed up. Mac Jones tossed five touchdowns, DeVonta Smith eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first half and the Crimson Tide's defense continued to show improvement as Alabama downed Auburn 42-13 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

For the first time since 2006, Alabama was led on the sidelines by someone other than Saban as the head coach was isolated at his home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over head-coaching duties while still calling the offense. The transition appeared effortless.

After a three-and-out on its first possession, Alabama scored touchdowns on its next three drives to jump out to a commanding 21-3 lead with 6:24 left in the half. The Tide didn’t look back from there.

For an entire offseason, Jones faced criticism from the Alabama faithful for his two costly interceptions in last year’s Iron Bowl. A year later, the redshirt junior was able to atone for those errors, completing 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns without turning the ball over. Auburn’s defense came into the afternoon ranked second in the SEC, allowing just 237 yards per game through the air.

Smith was Jones’ favorite target on the day recording seven receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, none easier than a 66-yard score in the first quarter. During that play, Auburn’s defense bit on a play-action, leaving no defenders within 20 yards of the senior receiver, who caught the ball at the 25-yard line before jogging into the end zone. Smith broke the century mark by the second quarter, marking his fifth 100-yard performance in the past six games.

After a slow start, Najee Harris began to break free against a tired Auburn defense, carrying the ball 11 times for 96 yards including a 39-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s defense continued to show improvement.

Alabama entered the game 11th in the SEC with just 11 sacks through seven games. Saturday, the Tide sacked Bo Nix three times while recording eight tackles for a loss.

Auburn finally found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run by Nix late in the fourth quarter. the score marked the first touchdown Alabama's defense had surrendered since the third quarter of its 48-17 victory over Tennessee on Oct. 24.

Alabama honored 17 players before the game for Senior Day. While Saban was unable to shake hands with his seniors in person, the video board played a prerecorded message from the head coach to the group before the ceremony.

Alabama improved its Iron Bowl record to 47-37-1 while avenging last year’s 48-45 loss to Auburn. The Tide’s revenge tour continues next week as it travels to Baton Rouge, La. for a matchup against LSU.