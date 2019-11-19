As the Alabama Crimson Tide look to Mac Jones to take over at quarterback, we wanted to provide some analysis on what type of quarterback Jones is. For starters, this is Jones’ third season with the Tide and he’s a redshirt sophomore. Standing 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds Jones is a pocket passer that has played in eight out of 10 games this season for the Tide with one start.

Jones started against Arkansas and was very productive going 18 of 22 for 235-yards with three touchdowns passes and finished with a quarterback rating of 216.5.

“We have a lot of confidence in Mac,” said Saban on Monday. “I think Steve Sarkisian has done a good job helping him develop. So we’re not changing what we do. Mac is a very capable guy, he is a smart guy, and have a lot of confidence in what he can do and will do for us.”

On the season, Jones is 45 of 65 passing for 566-yards with 4 touchdowns and just one interception. What we like about Jones is his cool calm demeanor and he has almost a quiet confidence about his game. We do know that the team has a tremendous amount of confidence in him and he’s displayed a great touch on his deep ball this season, so don’t expect the Tide to go completely ground heavy moving forward, Jones is very capable of airing it out when needed.

Behind Jones as the team’s number two quarterback is Taulia Tagovailoa. The true freshman is listed at 5-foot-11 and 211 pounds and he has thrown the football in just two games this season. Against Arkansas, he was 6 of 8 passing for 45-yards. What we like about Tagovailoa is his ability to extend plays. He has almost that sixth sense to feel pressure in the pocket and has a great amount of athleticism to avoid that pressure all while keeping his eyes downfield.

In high school just a season ago, Taulia balled out throwing for 3,684-yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s an extremely fiery competitor that has a great will to win and came up with some very clutch performances at the prep level.

There is no question Taulia is going to play over the next two weeks and when his number is called, expect him to rise up and make plays.