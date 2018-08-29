TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Had things gone differently, Jawon Pass might be suiting up in a different shade of red Saturday. The Columbus, Ga., native considered Alabama back in 2016 when he was rated as a four-star quarterback but eventually signed with Louisville after the Crimson Tide decided on a different dual-threat passer.



“Alabama recruited Pass for a little while and evaluated him a few different times and brought him onto campus,” said BamaInsider.com senior recruiting analyst Andrew Bone. “He actually did pretty well at Alabama’s camp, but they also had Jalen Hurts there, so they took Jalen Hurts instead. After Jalen committed, they weren’t going to take another quarterback.”

Alabama shouldn’t have any complaints about that decision. Hurts won the SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award during the 2016 season and boasts a sterling 26-2 record as a starter. Still, head coach Nick Saban is well aware of the talent his team secondary will be up against when the Crimson Tide takes on Pass and Louisville Saturday.

“Well, I think he’s an outstanding, talented player. Very, very good in high school.” Saban said during his appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. “Has got great size. Very good arm talent. Very good athlete. He’s kind of a Cam Newton-looking type of guy out there and when he had the opportunity to play last year, I thought he played very well and showed a lot of poise. They’ve got a very experienced offensive team so I’m sure that that experience is going to help him and his confidence playing in that first game.”

Continue reading here