News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 10:50:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisiana OLB Kevin Bickham adds first SEC offer

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Kevin Bickham has seen his stock rise throughout the spring with fantastic performances at multiple camps, impressive testing numbers and finally, a big offer to reflect the progress.Kentucky was t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}