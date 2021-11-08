Looking back at Will Anderson's big night against LSU

The emphasis entering last week’s game against LSU was on finishing as Alabama players stated that they are remembered for what they do in November. Over the weekend, Will Anderson Jr. put together a performance that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The star edge rusher earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors, leading Alabama with 12 tackles, including four for a loss with 1.5 sacks to help stave off an upset in a 20-14 victory over LSU. Anderson’s four tackles for a loss are the most in a game by an Alabama defender since Wallace Gilberry recorded six during the Crimson Tide’s Independence Bowl victory over Colorado in 2007. Through nine games, Anderson leads the nation with 21 tackles for a loss and ranks second nationally with 10.5 sacks. At his current pace, he’ll have 28 tackles for a loss and 14 sacks by the end of the regular season — more than any other defender in the Nick Saban era in both categories. Before we get caught up in the possibilities of what Anderson could achieve in the next few weeks, here’s a look back at each of his tackles for a loss against LSU.

First-and-10 on the LSU 16 | 6:58, 1Q

The play: Christian Harris and Anderson combined to sack LSU quarterback Max Johnson for a 3-yard loss. How it happened: This one had more to do with Harris than it did with Anderson. The inside linebacker did a nice job of shadowing Johnson without committing one way or another. After forcing the quarterback inside, Harris closed in for the tackle and was soon joined by Anderson, who came to support from the other side of the field. While Anderson didn’t end up playing a crucial role in the play, he did show nice athleticism by disengaging from LSU left tackle Cameron Wire before zooming over to the other side of the field to contribute to the stop.

Second-and-6 on the LSU 24 | 1:22, 1Q

The play: Anderson tackled LSU running back Corey Kiner for a 1-yard loss. How it happened: After showing off his speed during his previous stop for a loss, Anderson displayed his power. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound edge rusher bulldozed his way through a double team of pulling left guard Ed Ingram (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) and tight end Jack Mashburn (6-3, 224) to make the tackle. While Anderson is best known for his pass-rushing skills, he leads Alabama with a 90.4 run-defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His combination of strength and agility off of the line makes him a nightmare to scheme against.

Second-and-10 on the Alabama 48 | 10:18, 2Q

The play: Anderson tackled LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price for a 4-yard loss. How it happened: Lining up with his hand in the dirt, Anderson shot off the line looking more like a sprinter than a 243-pound edge rusher. This play highlights the sophomore’s recognition as he was able to read that LSU’s offensive line was pulling before racing through a hole into the backfield. From there, Davis-Price was left with no time to react as Anderson barrelled toward him. The stop set up a third-and-14 which LSU didn’t convert, allowing Alabama’s offense more time to work through its early-game struggles. The Tide went on to tie the game at 7 with a touchdown drive on its following possession. “Just seeing him out on the field is fun to watch,” Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. said of Anderson Monday. “You know he brings a lot of energy to the team with the plays he makes. And man, he's a valuable leader and player on the field for us.”

First-and-10 on the LSU 30 | 0:48, 2Q

The play: Anderson sacked Johnson for a 7-yard loss. How it happened: Anderson’s lone solo sack on the night was a thing of beauty. Prior to the snap, the outside linebacker was bouncing with anticipation. However, instead of charging straight ahead at LSU right tackle Austin Deculus, Anderson stunted inside behind defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, breaking into the backfield untouched. From there, he hammered into Johnson, driving his shoulder pads into the quarterback’s helmet while sending him plummeting to the ground.

First-and-10 on the LSU 28 | 14:56, 3Q

The play: Phidarian Mathis and Anderson combined to tackle Davis-Price for a 1-yard loss. How it happened: Like Anderson’s first shared stop for a loss on the night, this one had more to do with another defender. Mathis did well to shove off a block from right guard Chasen Hines to meet Davis-Price before the line of scrimmage. From there the defensive lineman drove the ball carrier back while Anderson joined in to finish the play.