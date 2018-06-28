ICYMI: What it means: Keilan Robinson to Alabama



Understand just for a minute how difficult it really is for the final players. How would you let it play out? If you walked into the Alabama football complex and were shown the overall big board for the Crimson Tide. I imagine it looks something like below. Now there are probably more names in Alabama's room, but I removed players who do not have the Tide as a finalist (someone like TE Hudson Henry).

ICYMI: Trey Sanders still high on Alabama

There are some on the board who are committed elsewhere. Alabama is still working these players hoping to get them to flip or at least visit. There are probably 1-2 players who are missing who may even end up in the class. Players who may receive offers down the road. This is not in any specific order.

This is not every player who has or claims an offer from Alabama. This is the vast majority of targets Alabama is actively recruiting (take or considering). Alabama has always heavily recruited players even if they are not takes. Hopefully, most understand why. So when a target or two decide to go elsewhere the player who was third on the list feels like he has always been a priority and treated the same.

ICYMI: Jameson Williams has Alabama in top 3

Take a look at the numbers at each position. This is basically the plan, but Bama will have to work around the 28 number.

Quarterbacks

(2)

Taulia Tagovailoa (Alabama commitment)

Paul Tyson (Alabama commitment)

Back up plans?

Running Backs

(1-2)

Keilan Robinson (Alabama commitment)

Trey Sanders

John Emery

Jerrion Ealy

Continue Reading

Not a subscriber? Five-Week Free Trial Now

* Five FREE weeks (trial offer) with a new subscription - Use the code 5Star

* Users with registered accounts (free, canceled or lapsed) - Use the code 5Star

*Don't Miss: June Team Nuggets