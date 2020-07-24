BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine Alabama’s most recent commit, Terrence Ferguson .

Long thought to be a Georgia lean, Ferguson committed to Alabama last weekend, giving the Crimson Tide its third Rivals100 offensive lineman in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder is rated as the No. 43 player overall and No. 8 offensive tackle in his class but has the potential to slide inside as an interior lineman at the next level.

While humble off the field, Ferguson has a mean streak during games and serves as a punishing run blocker. A former quarterback during his youth football days, he also has nice athleticism for his size.

Ferguson was hampered by a couple of injuries earlier in his high school career which limited his ability to reach his full potential in the weight room. Now fully healthy, he made significant strides this offseason and appears poised for a monster senior year.

“He’s in the best shape he’s ever been in since he’s been in school,” Peach County (Ga.) head coach Chad Campbell said. “He’s running really well, moving really well. I think he’s finally really 100 percent healthy. What I see right now is just a different human being than what I’ve seen in the past.”