BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine a recent Mississippi State flip, Kadarius Calloway .

Calloway’s commitment was perhaps Alabama’s biggest surprise so far in the 2021 cycle. The former Mississippi State commit flipped to the Crimson Tide earlier this month, becoming the second defensive back Alabama has pried away from another school. Three-star cornerback DeVonta Smith broke ties with Ohio State last month before eventually joining the Tide.

Like Smith, Calloway is somewhat of an underrated prospect. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder is currently rated as a three-star recruit and is listed as the No. 37 athlete in the nation. However, his high school stats seem to indicate much more star potential.

Calloway, who plays receiver and safety, is coming off a stellar junior season in which he shined on both sides of the ball. He recorded 42 catches for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense while tallying 50 tackles, 11 interceptions, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries on defense. It’s worth noting that those monster stats came against 2A competition. However, Calloway’s size and athleticism can’t be questioned.

While Alabama is currently recruiting Calloway at the Star position, he has the versatility to play all five spots in the secondary. An eventual move to linebacker could even be in the cards given his build.