BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine Alabama’s lone offensive line commit, J.C. Latham .

Latham is one of a few Alabama commits who could rise dramatically in the next Rivals rankings. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle has all the traits of an elite offensive lineman with plenty of potential to boot.

A former defensive lineman, Latham moved to the offensive side of the ball last season after transferring to IMG Academy. There he has worked with former NFL offensive tackle George Hegamin on polishing his game. Hegamin, who serves as IMG Academy’s offensive line coach, has helped develop several top linemen, including former five-star recruit Evan Neal, who started for Alabama as a freshman last year. After monitoring Latham’s progression he is confident the Alabama commit will make a similar early impact for the Crimson Tide.

Latham figures to have one of the highest ceilings of any current Alabama commit. IMG Academy is known for its ability to ready players for the next level. If Latham is able to polish up his game and continue to develop into the offensive tackle position, he has the athletic ability to ascend to five-star status by the time he joins the Crimson Tide.