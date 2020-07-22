BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine an underrated offensive lineman in James Brockermeyer .

James is sometimes overshadowed by his twin brother, Tommy, who also committed to Alabama. However, the four-star offensive lineman is still an intriguing prospect in his own right as he is rated as the No. 3 center in the class.

While not as athletically gifted as his twin brother, James makes up for it with his dedication off the field. He has put on more than 100 pounds since his freshman year of high school, filling out his 6-foot-3 frame at 273 pounds. Along with his time in the weight room, James is also an avid student of the game and should have little trouble picking up Alabama’s scheme.

“He has a chip on his shoulder,” James’ father Blake Brockermeyer said. “He’s probably one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around in my life. He works his ass off and grinds. He loves the game as much as anybody I’ve ever been around. With his intelligence factor and his football IQ and work ethic, I would not be betting against him.”

In addition to his success on the field, James is also a 4.0 student. He’ll be a member of the honors college and will study business at Alabama.