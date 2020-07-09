Over the next couple of weeks, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we continue our series with the highest-rated member of Alabama’s recruiting class, four-star receiver Jacorey Brooks .

Brooks is one of the most talented players in the nation and sits just outside of five-star status. The 6-foot-3 180-pound Miami native offers a nice blend of size and ball skills and represents another key win for Nick Saban and Alabama in South Florida.

During his junior season last year, Brooks tallied 99 receptions for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns. Several of those catches came on highlight grabs along the sidelines as he demonstrated excellent body control for his size.

Brooks’ 6-foot-3 frame gives Alabama an element it has been lacking in recent years. Following the transfer of Tyrell Shavers last month, the Crimson Tide has just one receiver listed at 6-foot-3 or taller on its current roster.

If there’s one concern over Brooks it’s his speed. He was clocked with a disappointing 4.83 time in the 40-yard dash during Nike’s The Opening Regional last year. However, he appears much faster on film and had no trouble separating from defenders on the field last season.

According to Gerald Cox, a first-year head coach at Brooks’ Booker T. Washington High School, the star receiver is also a leader in the locker room. Cox said Brooks was instrumental in organizing his team’s voluntary offseason workouts this spring before they were shut down due to the pandemic.