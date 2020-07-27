BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine a physical force on the defensive line, Damon Payne .

After securing three talented offensive line commits a week ago, Alabama bolstered its defensive front over the weekend with one of the top defensive tackles in the nation.

Payne’s recruitment was somewhat quiet as he shied away from much of the hype that coincides with being a Rivals100 player. While the four-star defensive linemen’s low-key demeanor scared off a few big programs, the Crimson Tide hung tight and remained a favorite throughout the process.

Payne’s commitment is another big feat for Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff, whose relationship with Belleville (Mich.) High School head coach Jermain Crowell played a big role in luring the lineman to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Payne was also able to build a solid relationship with Nick Saban during multiple visits to Alabama.

The Tide’s persistence should pay off as Payne fits Alabama’s program like a glove. On top of his natural size and ability, the prized prospect is known for his level-headed approach in the locker room as well as his constant desire to improve on the field.

“He’s a team guy. He doesn’t believe that there should ever be a superstar on the team,” Crowell said. “He’s like, ‘Coach, we don’t need superstars. We need a bunch of guys who play for each other. That’s the kind of team I want to be on.’ He doesn’t want to outshine anybody. He just wants to win.”