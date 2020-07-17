BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine a dangerous pass rusher in Dallas Turner .

As Alabama and Georgia continue to battle each other for several top recruits in the 2021 class, Turner’s commitment serves as a major victory for the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs. The South Florida native is currently the highest-rated of Alabama’s four linebacker commits and is ranked as the No. 135 player overall and seventh-best outside linebacker in his class.

During his junior season, Turner recorded 74 tackles, including 19 for a loss with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder could expand on those totals this season as he has spent the summer working on improving his pass-rushing ability with trainer Javon Gopie, who also works with several NFL players in the South Florida area. Turner is transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas where he will play under defensive coordinator Jason Tayler, a six-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Turner primarily played with his hand in the dirt last season but has the athleticism to play outside linebacker at the next level. A two-sport star, Turner also plays basketball. He’s quicker than an average edge rusher and gets into the backfield in a hurry. Assuming Turner keeps that speed while adding more muscle to his frame, he has one of the highest ceilings of any pass rusher in his class.