BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine the fastest player in Alabama’s class, Christian Leary .

Leary continues Alabama’s run of speedy receivers in recent years. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder is set to run track for the Crimson Tide and should bring a bit of dynamism to the receiver position.

Leary is a do-it-all man on his high school team, lining up out wide and in the slot as well as taking snaps at Wildcat quarterback and running back. During his junior season last year, the four-star athlete hauled in 46 receptions for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 9.42 yards per carry en route to 528 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

On top of his blazing speed, Leary has the ability to make defenders miss in open space and can be a dangerous weapon in the return game. He also has nice power for his size and has the ability to break through tackles as well as run away from defenders. While he is likely to line up primarily in the slot at the next level, Leary has shown improvement in his perimeter blocking and is able to play on the outside as well.