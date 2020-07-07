BamaInsider - Looking ahead: Anquin Barnes offers plenty of potential at DT

Over the next couple of weeks, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we continue our series with a big in-state defensive lineman in Anquin Barnes .

Barnes is currently the lowest-rated member in Alabama’s recruiting class. However, that ranking is a bit deceiving. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder saw his stock soar this spring, picking up offers from several top programs before committing to Alabama in mid-April. Barnes would have likely seen a rise in the Rivals rankings had the novel coronavirus not wiped out his ability to take part in camps. He should see a sizable bump once he is able to prove himself during his senior season.

Barnes, who also played basketball last year, shows nice athleticism for his size. He also joined the track team to work on his flexibility and improve his speed.

Barnes is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 55 tackles, including 11 stops for a loss and six sacks. Despite his somewhat underrated status, he’s drawn plenty of praise from coaches and evaluators at the next level. Earlier this year, one Pac 12 coach told Barnes’ coaches that the three-star recruit is “the best defensive lineman in the country.”

Alabama has done well in finding diamonds in the rough on the defensive line in the past, including former three-star recruits Marcel Dareus, Terrence Cody, Damion Square, Jarran Reed and D.J. Dale.