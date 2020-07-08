Over the next couple of weeks, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we continue our series with the biggest recruiter in Alabama’s class, four-star receiver Agiye Hall .

Hall has become a fan favorite at Alabama before even arriving on campus. With no current quarterback commits, the Crimson Tide has turned to the South Florida receiver to head up the class. So far Hall hasn’t disappointed, playing an integral role in helping Alabama land several of its recent targets.

Of course, Hall was a big get for the Crimson Tide in his own right. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound receiver is rated as the No. 115 player overall and No. 17 wideout in his class and brings a nice blend of size and explosiveness to the position. During his junior season last year, he recorded 32 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned kicks, bringing one back for a 90-yard score. Hall was even better during his sophomore season when he pulled in 47 catches for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The talented receiver comes with a few red flags. He’s attended three different high schools in the past year and has had some struggles with drops on the field. However, his talent and potential make him well worth the risk for Alabama.