Burns, who moved to an off-field role before the 2018 season, recently finished his 13th season with Alabama. The New Orleans native was hired by Saban during the head coach’s first season with the Crimson Tide in 2007. Burns served as Alabama’s running backs coach from 2007-17 before becoming the assistant athletics director for football.

Nick Saban lost one of his longest-tenured assistants. According to multiple reports Friday night, longtime Alabama staffer Burton Burns has been hired as the running backs coach for the New York Giants.

During his time as a running backs coach, Burns coached both of Alabama’s two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015). He also helped coach two Doak Walker Award winners in Trent Richardson (2011) and Henry (2015).

Ingram, Henry and Richardson were three of several successful backs developed by Burns at Alabama. The assistant also coached Glen Coffee, Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon and Kenyan Drake into NFL draft picks.

In his new job, Burns will work under newly-hired head coach Joe Judge, who previously served as a special teams assistant at Alabama. He will also get to coach one of the NFL's most promising young players in Saquon Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

This will be Burns' first NFL job. Before joining Alabama, he served as a running backs coach at Clemson (1999-2006) and also worked as an assistant at Tulane (1994-98) and Southern (1981-85).



