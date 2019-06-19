Kamari Lassiter, 2021 three-star athlete from American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, worked out in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday at the Alabama camp. He had a great performance which earned him a scholarship offer from Nick Saban.

“After the Bama camp, Coach Saban took me in to his office with my coach, Chris Smelley. He said they are recruiting me, and I have an opportunity to play at Alabama. He told me to keep my head down and continue doing what I am doing.

“I was ecstatic. It's a dream come true. I grew up an Alabama fan even though I lived in Georgia (Savannah). I loved the culture ever since I was young. I moved to Tuscaloosa right before my ninth grade year.”

Lassister plays all over the field for the Patriots. He plays wide receiver, cornerback, punt return and kick return. He worked out at cornerback at the Tide's camp.

“It was pretty good," he said. "I worked out with Coach Scott. He was very pleased with my performance. He told me to keep working. That’s what I am going to do.”

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior received an offer from Tennessee on Tuesday evening shortly after he earned an offer from Alabama. He also has offers from FAU, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss and Yale.

Lassiter will camp at Tennessee and Vanderbilt this weekend. He does not have any favorites at this time. However, he lives in Tuscaloosa and grew up a big fan of the Crimson Tide. It may be hard to top the reigning SEC Champions when he is ready for a decision.

“I love the culture there and a chance to win national championships every year," Lassister said. "I love the education. I love the competition- just how competitive it is there. I love everything about it, honestly."