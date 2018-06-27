Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 09:09:43 -0500') }} football Edit

LIVE: Rivals 5-Star Coverage (Plenty of Alabama targets)

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

* Five FREE weeks (trial offer) with a new subscription - Use the code 5Star

Latest Updates 

11:40 AM Update

Major Alabama target Clay Webb visited both Alabama and Clemson recently and speaking with a source, the Clemson coaches really like their chances with Webb. However, Webb continues to say that he really enjoys Tuscaloosa…

Premium Subscribers continue reading here

Not a subscriber? Five-Week Free Trial Now

* Five FREE weeks (trial offer) with a new subscription - Use the code 5Star

* Users with registered accounts (free, canceled or lapsed) - Use the code 5Star

*Don't Miss: June Team Nuggets

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}