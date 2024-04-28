COPPELL, Texas – Prospects from 10 different states were in attendance for the Rivals Camp Series' stop in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Sunday, making for a more competitive setting in Coppell High School's spacious indoor facility. The morning started with the trench talents and the skill prospects carried the event into the afternoon. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson shares five quick takeaways after the latest stop.

JAHKEEM STEWART DOES IT AGAIN

Jahkeem Stewart

There are no surprises with what Jahkeem Stewart is and what he is capable of doing. The five-star visited Oregon on Saturday but made it a priority to get to Dallas to compete at the Rivals Camp. He got into the Metroplex at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and showed up to compete less than six hours later. What he did next, while repeatedly head turning, was by no means a shock to anyone. There were numerous people in attendance who hurried to ask who he was. When receiving the answer, the common reply was simply "wow." In his first several one-on-one reps, his opponents simply had no answer. Stewart makes it difficult to get your hands on him with his speed and hand fighting. When you are able to square up with him and make contact, his size and strength overpowers. The No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2026 Rivals250 took home the Defensive Line MVP honors, his third in three separate Rivals Camp Series events, going back to 2022.

THE 2027 STARS

Ethan Feaster

JOHN TURNTINE SEES HIS STOCK RISE

John Turntine

Class of 2026 offensive tackle John Turntine entered the day as a four-star prospect outside the Rivals250. That will change though with time. Turntine was dominant on Sunday and was absolutely in discussion for the Offensive Line MVP award. While he did not finish on top, he did get awarded a Gold Ball for his efforts. He fits the mold at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and he is technically sound. He keeps everything in front of him. He also showed he can finish blocks, putting defenders in the dirt often. Turntine proved today he is one of the premier offensive line prospects in the state of Texas.

THE BROCK HARRIS SHOW

Brock Harris

The lone prospect from the state of Utah to make an appearance at the camp on Sunday, Brock Harris showed why he is the No. 35 overall prospect in the nation in the 2026 Rivals250. The 6-foot-6, 225 pound tight end looks the part with a great frame for the position. But it's when he gets into his routes and shows off his hands that heads turn. For a prospect his size, he is smooth in his route-running and uses his size well to shield off defenders and attack the ball. I was pleasantly surprised at his ability to separate in his routes and give quarterbacks a big target. He gets in and out of cuts, can change direction, is a natural catcher of the football. He had a near perfect pass through the gauntlet, reeling each ball in while essentially sticking step for step on the line across the field. While the tight ends were heavily outnumbered by the wide receiver position, Harris showed he was the cream of the crop of the group in attendance. Harris took home the WR/TE MVP award of Sunday's camp.

THE OFFENSIVE LINE WINS THE DAY

Mario Nash