Following Alabama’s comeback win over Tennessee, CBS caught Milroe’s signature laugh on camera, as the starting quarterback cracked up while listening to his head coach describe how he’d enjoy a victory cigar.

The high-pitched cackle seems a bit misplaced coming from Jalen Milroe’s chiseled 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame, but that only makes it more contagious.

Thursday, ESPN’s Pat McAffee referred to Milroe’s laugh as “magnetic” during his weekly television interview with Nick Saban. Local radio stations have compared the chuckle to that of Mac Jones, who was affectionately nicknamed “Joker” due to his tendency to burst out in a similarly uncontrolled manner.

However you want to describe Milroe’s laugh, we’ve seen a lot more of it lately.

After cracking up during his CBS interview, the quarterback shared a few smiles with reporters in the team’s media room. This week, he burst into another belly laugh while talking about how Saban still acts young following the head coach’s 72nd birthday.

“That’s just him. If he finds something funny, he can’t hold it in,” Milroe’s father Quentin told TideIllustrated. “I don’t care what happens, where he is or in what environment he’s in, he’s gonna laugh, and it’s gonna come out.”

This year has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Milroe, who earned Alabama’s starting quarterback role out of fall camp only to lose it and win it back again during the season. The redshirt sophomore has been sacked 30 times through seven games, an average of 4.28 per outing that leads all SEC quarterbacks. He’s taken even more knocks on social media for some of his inconsistencies behind center.

Lately, though, Milroe appears to be coming into his own — both on and off the field.

“I’d say he’s a whole lot more comfortable in the whole process of everything,” Quentin said. “When you’re going through the process of competing for a position, everything is scrutinized. … When you’re dealing with that environment, it’s hard to be comfortable. It’s hard to open yourself up because you have people who are taking shots at you every chance they get.”

Milroe will be the first to tell you he’s still a work in progress at the quarterback position, but his numbers are becoming harder to criticize. Through seven games, he ranks eighth in the nation with a 174.99 passer rating. He’s also held his own against a trio of top-40 defenses in his last three appearances completing a combined 45 of 75 passes (60%) for 779 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions in wins over Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee.

“I think it’s a lot to do with confidence,” Saban said when asked Wednesday about Milroe’s increased comfortability. “And I think it has to do with experience. Experience is nothing but an accumulation of all the mistakes that we’ve made in the past, right? It’s all of us — me, you guys, everybody. So when you learn from all those things, which Jalen has, and he’s done a really good job of that, and you stay positive, then you start to develop confidence because you start making plays and doing things right on a more consistent basis.”

You also start having a bit more fun.

According to Saban, Milroe’s big personality has rubbed off on his teammates, providing a positive impact on Alabama’s locker room. That’s nothing new for the quarterback, who has always had a knack for generating smiles.

“My mom always talks about my laugh, like my laugh makes other people laugh,” Milroe said Monday. “I didn't really know what she meant by that until I got older. She always said my laugh was so infectious.”

No one in Milroe’s family has his unique chuckle, but they’ve all shared plenty of laughs together over the years.

Quentin says his son provided several funny moments growing up. One thing that always generated a few giggles was Jalen’s affinity for adding the word baby at the end of his sentences, pronouncing it quickly so that it sounded more like “beh-bay.”

That became common when reminding his parents of his go-to order at McDonalds — a Happy Meal with fries and a toy for a boy.

“Every time we would leave out, Jalen would say, ‘Make sure you get me a french fry, toy for a boy, beh-bay,’” Quentin recalled with a chuckle of his own. “That would always make us laugh. We still joke with him now about that.”

These days sharing a few laughs with his parents can serve as a source of therapy for Milroe. So much of the quarterback’s life at Alabama is serious, from his weekly game preparation to how he has to hold himself while constantly in the eye of the public. Then there's the task of handling, as Quentin bluntly puts it, the “stupid-ass questions” he faces on occasion from reporters.

During interviews, Milroe does a good job of answering each question he’s asked with a composed sense of class. However, when he comes home to his parents, the family has a tendency to crack a few jokes at the media’s expense.

“Of course we do,” Quentin said. “When he comes home, we sit down and talk. We tell him, ‘You did a good job answering that,’ or ‘I can’t believe they asked you that.’ It’s mostly us bringing it up, but it gives us an opportunity to laugh it off.”

The same goes for Milroe’s ability to move on from mistakes. A mixture of faith and an easy-going mindset has allowed the quarterback to bounce back from slow starts or mistakes on the field. Take his performance against Tennessee where he sparked Alabama’s comeback by hitting Isaiah Bond for a 43-yard touchdown on Alabama’s first possession of the second half after turning the ball over twice before the break.

“There’s only one person that ever walked this earth that was perfect. That’s my Lord and Savior,” Milroe said after the game. “You think I’m going to be perfect? No, not by any means. The biggest thing I can do is learn from a mistake, learn from it what I did wrong. Throughout the whole game, I had the mindset of now.”

This week, that mindset revolves around No. 14 LSU as No. 8 Alabama will host the Tigers on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CT in a game that will likely decide the winner of the SEC West.

“With these games, it takes a lot of challenges, it takes a lot of having the right mindset each drive you take on the field,” Milroe said. “That's the focus on this week, really just taking it one play at a time, maximizing the opportunities we have in front of us.”

If Milroe and Alabama are able to do that, there’s a good chance they’ll once again be having the last laugh Saturday.