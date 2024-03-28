Alabama will be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for its Sweet 16 clash against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

Wrightsell suffered a head injury during Alabama's second-round game against Grand Canyon. Alabama coach Nate Oats initially said that Wrightsell would be available for the Sweet 16 following Alabama's win over the Antelopes, but updated Wrightsell's status Wednesday, saying he wasn't sure if the senior guard would play or not.

Oats confirmed on Crimson Tide Sports Network that Wrightsell will miss Thursday's contest. Nick Pringle will get the start in place of Wrightsell, adding some more size to Alabama's lineup as it looks to matchup against North Carolina star forward Armando Bacot.

While the Tide will try and adapt, Wrightsell is still a big loss. In Alabama’s first game against Charleston, Wrightsell logged 17 points and five made 3-pointers. He averaged nine points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.