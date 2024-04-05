Alabama will be back at full strength for its Final Four clash against UConn on Saturday.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be available against the Huskies. Wrightsell has missed Alabama's last two tournament games with a head injury.

Wrightsell has had an unlucky record with head injuries this season. He previously suffered a head injury that sidelined him during a four-game stretch from Feb. 21 to March 2. When healthy, Wrightsell has made a big impact. He averages nine points and three rebounds per game and Alabama is undefeated in games where he scored 10 or more points.

The Crimson Tide and the Huskies square off at 7:49 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on TBS.