Alabama basketball will be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for a third consecutive game due to a head injury. Wrightsell will miss the No. 14 Crimson Tide's clash against Ole Miss and did not travel with the team, according to a UA spokesperson.

Wrightsell has been listed as day-to-day since and missed Alabama's games against Florida and Kentucky. On Tuesday, Alabama coach Nate Oats said he was hopeful Wrightsell would be able to return sooner rather than later, but the Crimson Tide is taking his recovery slow.

“We’d love to have him,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats told Crimson Tide Sports Network before Wednesday's game. “We’re a little thin in the backcourt without him. You've got guys like Sam Walters that can play 3 or 4. It would be nice if all of his minutes we're able to play at the 3, to give us backcourt depth. I thought Davin Cosby had a really good practice so maybe he can give us a few minutes in the game tonight."