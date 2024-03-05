Alabama basketball got a huge boost to its lineup ahead of its clash against Florida. The No. 16 Crimson Tide will have Latrell Wrightsell Jr. available when it faces the Gators, according to Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Wrightsell has missed Alabama’s four three games with a head injury. He has been listed as day-to-day since suffering the injury. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Monday that Wrightsell had suffered a setback in his recovery, but will be fit to play in Alabama's penultimate regular season game.

"That's the plan (for him to play) unless something goes haywire in warmups," Oats told CTSN. "He was able to practice yesterday. Nothing bad came out of it. Shoot, we plan on having him."

Wrightsell will come off the bench against the Gators. Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson remained in the starting lineup for a fifth straight game.

Before he got hurt, Wrightsell solidified himself as a starter in Alabama’s small-ball lineup. He is averaging nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game, and shooting 42.4% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc this season. The Cal State Fullerton transfer recorded his first double-double of the season against LSU on Feb. 10, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against Texas A&M, he scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. His added depth at guard will be crucial against a balanced Florida side.