Alabama will be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for a second consecutive game. Wrightsell was ruled out of the No. 13 Crimson Tide's clash against No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday, due to a head injury.

Wrightsell also missed Alabama's game against Florida on Wednesday and was listed as day-to-day by Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats. Oats said that Wrightsell would be evaluated during the team's practice in Lexington Kentucky on Friday.

Wrightsell is averaging nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season. He is shooting 42.4% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc. The Cal State Fullerton transfer recorded his first double-double of the season against LSU on Feb. 10, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against Texas A&M over the weekend, he scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring output, Wrightsell has also piled up 11 steals while turning the ball over just twice over his last five games. He’s also shooting a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line this season. Oats has been particularly complementary of Wrightsell's ability in crunch time.

“He’s a guy you can have in at the end of games that you can trust with the ball, trust to make free throws and guard,” Oats said Tuesday. “I always talk about the starting group and closing group, well he’s a really good closer. … He’s been really good for us. We need him to continue to develop and grow, and his role is going to continue to increase around here.”

Alabama will also be without forward Mohamed Wague on Saturday due to a suspension.