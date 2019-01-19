Ticker
Latest NFL Mock Draft predicts Quinnen Williams to go No. 1 overall

The NFL Draft is approaching which means NFL Mock Drafts are readily available. Today, we recap where sites like NFL.Com, WalterFootball.com, CBSSports.com and Draftwire.com project which round players from Alabama will go.

Quinnen Williams 

N0rtrkuymz4dbbgcwuwf
Quinnen Williams recorded 71 tackles with 8 sacks in 2018 as a RS-Freshmen

6-foot-4, 289-pound RS-Sophomore, declaring early for good reason. He had 71 total tackles, 8 sacks, and had an overall PFF grade out of 96.0, his pass rush grade was 92.5, and he had 29 hurries on quarterbacks. Draftwire and WalterFootball.com have Williams going as the No. 1 overall draft pick to Arizona. NFL. com and CBS have Williams going at No. 4 to the Raiders

NFL Draftwire

No. 1 Quinnen Williams - to Arizona

WalterFootball

No. 1 Quinnen Williams - to Arizona

NFL.com

No. 4 Quinnen Williams - to the Raiders

CBS

No. 4 Quinnen Williams - to the Raiders

Jonah Williams 

Mhqr8lvqzc4bthhbpb6d
Jonah Williams had an overall pro-football focus grade of 89.2 this season

Another player to declare early for Alabama is Jonah Williams aka the best offensive linemen at Alabama this season. At 6-foot-5 and 301 pounds, Williams had an overall PFF grade of 89.2, his pass blocking grade right at 88.6. On the season, Williams did not allow a single sack and we’ve seen mock drafts have him as high as No 6 and No. 7 overall. CBS.com lists him at 6 going to the Giants.

NFL Draftwire

No. 7 Jonah Williams to Tampa

CBS

No. 6 Jonah Williams - to the NY Giants

WalterFootball

No. 18 Jonah Williams to Minnesota

NFL.com

No. 18 Jonah Williams - to Minnesota

Joshua Jacobs 

Zopbj5rmzkr8q5twh534
Joshua Jacobs totaled 1,295-yards this season for Alabama

Jacobs at 5-foto-10, 216 pounds is one of the most versatile running backs entering the NFL Draft and yes, he’s another player that declared early leaving after his junior season. Jacobs rushed for 640-yards of 120 carries and 11 touchdowns. Jacobs proved to be a good receiver out of the backfield recording 20 receptions for 247-yards with three more scores, and also had 408-yards returning kickoffs, his average was 31.4. NFL.com has Jacobs going at No. 5 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their latest projection.

NFL.com

No. 5 Joshua Jacobs - to Tampa Bay

WalterFootball

No. 23 Joshua Jacobs to Houston

Deionte Thompson 

K43sfk9hwl7jsijnj9n1
Deionte Thompson recorded 78 tackles during the 2018 season

Yet another player declaring early for the NFL draft is Alabama safety Deionte Thompson at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds. Known as the team’s pound for pound hardest hitter, Thompson’s overall pro-football focus grade was an 88.4 and he was second on the team in total tackles with 78, 31 of those were solo tackles, and he recorded two interceptions. CBS.com and Draftwire.com both project Thompson as a first-round pick going to either Philadelphia or to Seattle.

CBS.com

No. 25 Deionte Thompson - Philadelphia

Draftwire

No. 21 Deionte Thompson to Seattle

