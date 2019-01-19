The NFL Draft is approaching which means NFL Mock Drafts are readily available. Today, we recap where sites like NFL.Com, WalterFootball.com, CBSSports.com and Draftwire.com project which round players from Alabama will go.

Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams recorded 71 tackles with 8 sacks in 2018 as a RS-Freshmen

6-foot-4, 289-pound RS-Sophomore, declaring early for good reason. He had 71 total tackles, 8 sacks, and had an overall PFF grade out of 96.0, his pass rush grade was 92.5, and he had 29 hurries on quarterbacks. Draftwire and WalterFootball.com have Williams going as the No. 1 overall draft pick to Arizona. NFL. com and CBS have Williams going at No. 4 to the Raiders NFL Draftwire No. 1 Quinnen Williams - to Arizona WalterFootball No. 1 Quinnen Williams - to Arizona NFL.com No. 4 Quinnen Williams - to the Raiders CBS No. 4 Quinnen Williams - to the Raiders

Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams had an overall pro-football focus grade of 89.2 this season

Another player to declare early for Alabama is Jonah Williams aka the best offensive linemen at Alabama this season. At 6-foot-5 and 301 pounds, Williams had an overall PFF grade of 89.2, his pass blocking grade right at 88.6. On the season, Williams did not allow a single sack and we’ve seen mock drafts have him as high as No 6 and No. 7 overall. CBS.com lists him at 6 going to the Giants. NFL Draftwire No. 7 Jonah Williams to Tampa CBS No. 6 Jonah Williams - to the NY Giants WalterFootball No. 18 Jonah Williams to Minnesota NFL.com No. 18 Jonah Williams - to Minnesota

Joshua Jacobs

Joshua Jacobs totaled 1,295-yards this season for Alabama

Jacobs at 5-foto-10, 216 pounds is one of the most versatile running backs entering the NFL Draft and yes, he’s another player that declared early leaving after his junior season. Jacobs rushed for 640-yards of 120 carries and 11 touchdowns. Jacobs proved to be a good receiver out of the backfield recording 20 receptions for 247-yards with three more scores, and also had 408-yards returning kickoffs, his average was 31.4. NFL.com has Jacobs going at No. 5 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their latest projection.

NFL.com No. 5 Joshua Jacobs - to Tampa Bay WalterFootball No. 23 Joshua Jacobs to Houston

Deionte Thompson

Deionte Thompson recorded 78 tackles during the 2018 season