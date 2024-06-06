The University of Alabama approved funding to expand and renovate the practice facility at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday. The UA Board of Trustees will vote on the item Friday.

The renovations and expansions will cost a total of $58,674,625. $36,949,625 of that funding will come from a new bond funding, while $21,725,000 will come from UA reserve finds and gifts. The estimated debt for the project is expected to be $2,349,517.

The proposed project will provide a 48,800-square-foot expansion and renovation of 19,000 square feet of existing space in the southeast corner of Coleman Coliseum. That space currently houses the men’s basketball practice facility.

The project will create a brand new practice facility and weight room for the men’s team and the current men’s facility will be renovated and occupied by the Alabama women’s basketball team upon completion. The space will also house new sports medicine facilities, meeting and locker rooms, lounges and areas for coaches and support staff.

According to Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, the project is expected to break ground this fall with an expected finish by the start of the 2026-27 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The renovations will not effect either team’s ability to play in Coleman during construction.

"Coach Oats and Coach Curry are extremely supportive of this plan as a positive and valuable next step for their respective teams," Byrne said. "They've both expressed this is the highest priority at this time, and the facility will meet an immediate need as we continue to work toward long-term priorities for our basketball programs."

UA will pull $20,000,000 from Crimson Standard Cash and $1,725,000 from University Central Reserves to help fund the project. The remaining $36,949,625 will be paid for by future general revenue bonds.

The renovations will be made on Alabama’s current practice facility are not associated with the building of a new basketball arena, which was originally announced in February of 2022. At the time of the proposal, Alabama’s new basketball stadium was set to cost an estimated $183 million. Inflation has since pushed that projection to $250 million.