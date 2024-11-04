Labaron Philon flashes high ceiling in Alabama debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama found another freshman sensation from the Mobile area. This one does his damage on the hardwood instead of the gridiron.





While receiver Ryan Williams has filled up the stat sheet for Kalen DeBoer this fall, guard Labaron Philon appears poised to do the same for Nate Oats.





Making his first start during Alabama basketball's season opener on Monday, fellow Mobile-area native Philon lived up to his preseason hype. The freshman scored 10 points while dishing out nine assists in the Tide’s 110-54 victory over UNC Asheville.





“Labaron came in right out of the gate when we got the guys here in June and established himself as one of the best two-way guards in the program,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. “he takes that role as a two-way guy very seriously… Within the first month of being here in summer, we knew he was going to be in the rotation—he's just continued to establish himself.”





Philon fired up Williams and the rest of Coleman Coliseum just nine minutes into his collegiate debut.





The former four-star converted his first career field goal with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half on a putback layup. On the ensuing Bulldogs possession, Phillon stole the ball and raced down court, laying the ball in and adding two more points. As UNC Ashville tried to inbound, Philon was right there, snagging another steal before being fouled on a quick layup attempt. After being fouled, the freshman exchanged words with the Bulldogs player before turning to the crowd, urging them to make some more noise. Then he made the ensuing free throws after the media timeout. In a mere 30 seconds, the freshman scored his first six career points.



