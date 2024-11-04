Labaron Philon flashes high ceiling in Alabama debut

in other news
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama found another freshman sensation from the Mobile area. This one does his damage on the hardwood instead of the gridiron.
While receiver Ryan Williams has filled up the stat sheet for Kalen DeBoer this fall, guard Labaron Philon appears poised to do the same for Nate Oats.
Making his first start during Alabama basketball's season opener on Monday, fellow Mobile-area native Philon lived up to his preseason hype. The freshman scored 10 points while dishing out nine assists in the Tide’s 110-54 victory over UNC Asheville.
“Labaron came in right out of the gate when we got the guys here in June and established himself as one of the best two-way guards in the program,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. “he takes that role as a two-way guy very seriously… Within the first month of being here in summer, we knew he was going to be in the rotation—he's just continued to establish himself.”
Philon fired up Williams and the rest of Coleman Coliseum just nine minutes into his collegiate debut.
The former four-star converted his first career field goal with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first half on a putback layup. On the ensuing Bulldogs possession, Phillon stole the ball and raced down court, laying the ball in and adding two more points. As UNC Ashville tried to inbound, Philon was right there, snagging another steal before being fouled on a quick layup attempt. After being fouled, the freshman exchanged words with the Bulldogs player before turning to the crowd, urging them to make some more noise. Then he made the ensuing free throws after the media timeout. In a mere 30 seconds, the freshman scored his first six career points.
Philon’s play consists of craftiness, smooth dribbling and vision, which is why he says the play came naturally to him.
“Just playing off natural instincts,” Philon said. “being able to read when guys are ready to pass the ball, jumping the lanes, and just being able to calm myself down and get to the rim, you know, just make my free throws; just be locked in on that.”
Oats said Philon has a true chance to be an NBA draft prospect with shooting potential, strong defending and what was shown the most in Alabama’s opener, his passing. Philon’s crafty playstyle led to more highlights of him distributing the basketball with nine assists, one away from a double-double. The freshman showcased his playmaking with an early second-half lob to fellow newcomer Cliff Omoruyi, a center and transfer from Rutgers. But he also showed signs of his freshman status with a few rookie mistakes, leading Alabama in turnovers with four—no other player had more than two.
If Phillon can cut back on the turnovers, he can offer a nice balance in Alabama’s backcourt, as one of the more skilled playmaking guards compared to sharpshooters Mark Sears, Latrell Wrightsell, Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood, who is set to join the team in December back from injury.
Oats saw Alabama’s opener as a chance to give younger players valuable minutes, and no one benefited more than Philon. KenPom.com tracked Philon’s usage at the “go-to guy” level, with him involved in over 28% of Alabama’s possessions—more than any other player on the roster.
Regardless of his high usage rate, highlight plays or mistakes, Philon can at least say that the first-game jitters are over.
“It was a good feeling,” Philon said. “To start off kind of nervous in the first game, trying to get everything out. But once the ball tips off, it’s go time. I just try to lock in, stay mental, and stay ready at all times—whether on the bench cheering on my teammates or in the game, making plays.”