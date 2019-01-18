It appears Steve Sarkisian won’t be the only former Atlanta Falcons assistant joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. BamaInsider has learned Kyle Flood is expected to be hired as the Crimson Tide’s next offensive line coach. He is set to replace Brent Key, who left to become the offensive line coach at Georgia Tech earlier this month.

Flood comes to Alabama after spending the past two years as the Falcons’ assistant offensive line coach. In 2017, Flood helped offensive line coach Chris Morgan produce a unit that ranked tied for No. 3 in the NFL, surrendering just 24 sacks. However, this season the Falcons have struggled up front, giving up 42 sacks while averaging just 98.3 yards per game on the ground.



Before joining the Falcons, Flood spent 11 seasons at Rutgers, including his final four years as the Scarlet Knights’ head coach. He was named Big East Coach of the Year in 2012 after he helped the Scarlet Knights earn a share of the conference title, marking the first championship in program history. Flood later became the first head coach in Rutgers history to lead the program to three bowl games in his first three years as head coach.

However, things turned sour during a 4-8 campaign in 2015. During that season, Flood was suspended for three-games for improper contact with a university faculty member after he sent an email trying to learn the academic status of a player who was known to be in danger of being ruled academically ineligible. Flood posted a 27-24 record during his four seasons as head coach.

Flood was handed a one-year show-cause penalty in 2017 after the NCAA determined Rutgers “failed to ensure that the football student-ambassadors’ recruiting activities were permissible” and “failed to follow its established drug-testing policy with respect to 32 football student-athletes” from 2011-12 to 2015-16.



Before becoming the head coach at Rutgers, Flood spent seven seasons coaching offensive line for the Knights. In 2007 he was promoted to run game coordinator. The next year he was elevated to assistant coach. Flood was then named co-offensive coordinator from 2009-10.