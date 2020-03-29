Kristian Story is ready to win a championship at Alabama
When Alabama signee Kristian Story, the No. 5 prospect in Alabama (and No. 163 in the country), arrives in Tuscaloosa later this year, he’ll have a decision to make.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news