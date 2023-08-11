Alabama’s top defensive back continues to pile up preseason honors. After already receiving consideration for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy earlier this month, Kool-Aid McKinstry added another early accolade Friday as he was among the 45 players named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list.

The Walter Camp Award is presented annually to college football’s player of the year, according to a collection of head coaches and sports information directors under the backing of the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Alabama has produced three previous winners in wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and running back Derrick Henry (2015).

McKinstry led Alabama with 15 pass deflections while also recording an interception and two tackles for a loss, including a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 37 receptions on 80 balls thrown his way. On top of his production, the dynamic cornerback ranked second nationally, averaging 15.86 yards per punt return.