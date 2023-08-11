News More News
Kool-Aid McKinstry earns a spot on Walter Camp preseason watch list

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama’s top defensive back continues to pile up preseason honors. After already receiving consideration for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy earlier this month, Kool-Aid McKinstry added another early accolade Friday as he was among the 45 players named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list.

The Walter Camp Award is presented annually to college football’s player of the year, according to a collection of head coaches and sports information directors under the backing of the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Alabama has produced three previous winners in wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and running back Derrick Henry (2015).

McKinstry led Alabama with 15 pass deflections while also recording an interception and two tackles for a loss, including a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 37 receptions on 80 balls thrown his way. On top of his production, the dynamic cornerback ranked second nationally, averaging 15.86 yards per punt return.

Alabama players on national watch lists 

Bronko Nagurski Trophy – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner

Butkus Award – Deontae Lawson

Dodd Trophy – Nick Saban

Jim Thorpe Award – Kool-Aid McKinstry

John Mackey Award – CJ Dippre

Lott IMPACT Trophy – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Malachi Moore

Lou Groza Award – Will Reichard

Maxwell Award – Jase McClellan

Outland Trophy – Tyler Booker, JC Latham, Jaheim Oatis

Patrick Mannelly Award – Kneeland Hibbett

Rimington Trophy – Seth McLaughlin

Walter Camp Player of the Year – Kool-Aid McKinstry

Wuerffel Trophy – Malachi Moore

