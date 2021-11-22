Kobe Prentice saves the best visit to Alabama for last

Kobe Prentice, four-star wide receiver from Calera High School in Alabama, has been to Tuscaloosa several times throughout the season. He was also in Atlanta for the Tide's season opening win against Miami. The past weekend’s visit to Alabama was a little different.

"It was great," Prentice said of the official visit. "It was by far the best visit I've ever been on. I just loved the atmosphere and being around the players. I didn't expect them to be so down-to-earth and cool. All are soft spoken and showed me a lot of love. It was fun.

"Terrion (Arnold) was my player host. He's a trip. He is a pure goof ball. He had nothing, but positive things to tell me about Bama. He laid it all out for me. He kept it real with me."

Prentice arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday afternoon and watched the team walk-through, visit with the coaches and attend the team dinner. He said the team has the same meal each Friday night which includes steak, shrimp, potatoes and much more.

The next day, he spent time with the coaches and went into the locker room prior to the Tide's game against the Razorbacks. Prentice didn't expect the tight game between his future team and Arkansas, but was excited to see the performance of the receivers including Jameson Williams (8 catches, 190 yards, three touchdowns) and John Methie (10 catches, 173 yards, one touchdown).

"It was great spending time with Coach Wiggins,” he said. “We just talked football. He showed me some clips of when he was coaching the Rydeouts- (Jerry) Jeudy, (Henry) Ruggs, DeVonta (Smith) and (Jaylen) Waddle). He broke down some film with me.

"Coach Saban talked to me about focus and mindset. He said as long as I can do the right thing all the time I’ll be OK. He said he can’t wait to get me up there.

"The game was interesting. I didn't expect it to be that close. They came out with the dub (win) though. Jameson Williams had three touchdowns. John Metchie went off. I felt like he set the tone, and it helped get Jameson going, too. Both really took off from there.”

Prentice saw the facilities, classrooms and dorms during his visit on Sunday. He had not seen a few areas of campus during previous visits.

"I wasn't able to really do a tour until today," the Alabama commitment said on Sunday evening. "It went great. I saw where all my classes would be. It was cool. It was just an overall great experience.

The best part?

"I would say the best part of the visit was just hanging out with players,” he said. “I also spent time with other recruits like Khurtiss Perry. I saw Ty Simpson, Spoodie (Antonio Kite) and Jeremiah Alexander. Khurtiss is a cool guy. He is is real funny.”

Prentice had 1,229 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for Calera High School, which finished the year with a 7-4 record.

He is currently competing on his indoor track team where he runs the 4x200 and the 60m. He will run outdoor track this spring which will include the 100m, 200m and 4x1 relay. His personal best on the 100m is 10.80 and 200m is 21.84. He hopes to run a 10.6 and 21.60 this spring.