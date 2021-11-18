Kobe Prentice opens up about season, future at Alabama

Kobe Prentice, four-star wide receiver from Calera High School in Alabama, will take his final trip to the University of Alabama this weekend before the early signing period. He will travel to Tuscaloosa with his parents for an official visit which is set to begin on Friday.

Prentice decommitted from Maryland in July after receiving an offer from Alabama. His name was not a hot topic of discussion prior to his performance at the Nick Saban Football Camp where he ran a blistering 4.38 40-yard dash.

His performance turned heads on the practice fields, and he was extended an offer after the Tide staff did its due diligence. Prentice has a lot of appreciation and respect for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley who had previously served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. It was hard for Prentice to inform Coach Locks, but it was a decision he could not pass up for a multitude of reasons.

Prentice grew up dreaming of playing for the Crimson Tide. He will get to live out those dreams when he officially joins the Alabama football program in late May. He may have been a little unknown to Alabama fans when he originally received the offer, but all are well aware now of the sensational athlete. Prentice completed his senior seasons with an unfortunate 41-31 loss to Spanish Fort in the first round of the state playoffs.

Calera High School had suffered three straight losing seasons and failed to make the playoffs each year. Prentice was a major contributor in the offense with first year head coach, Jason Hamlin. Prentice had 1,229 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns which finished the year with a 7-4 record. He faced double teams throughout the season. He still managed to haul in 12 receptions for 133 yards in his final high school game.

“The season was pretty fun,” Prentice said. “I felt like we really helped turn the program around. I think we helped change the culture. I felt like my (personal) season was a success. Obviously, there is always room for improvement, but felt like I had a very successful season.”

Prentice said he felt like he improved the most with his hands and awareness. He wants to continue to improve his hands and get stronger before he arrives at Alabama. Calera invested in a new jug machine (football passing machine), and Prentice plans to utilize on a daily basis. He also plans to work on his route running skills.

He has visited Tuscaloosa several times throughout the season and was also in Atlanta for the Tide’s season opener against Miami at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I have really enjoyed watching them play this year,” he said. “They have been doing good, and I expect them to finish strong. I definitely think they will beat Arkansas this weekend. My mom and dad are going down there with me. My mom went to two games. This will be my dad’s first home game this season.

“I have really enjoyed watching Jameson Williams (SEC leader in receiving yards-1,028 and touchdowns-10) score touchdowns and celebrate with his teammates. I have also really enjoyed the atmosphere at the game. I like how the lights flicker when the team scores. Jameson has been doing great though. He has really turned into a leader. I hope to keep up what he has been doing and make my own impact when I get there.”

The Tide commitment said he is in a group chat with all the other members of his class. They talk daily. He has also been doing a little recruiting on his own with pitches to other Birmingham area stars including Kelby Collins, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Gardendale High School, and Tony Mitchell, 2023 Rivals100 cornerback from Thompson High School in Alabaster. He often sees the two highly-talented juniors in Tuscaloosa on Saturdays.

Alabama continues to develop its relationship with Prentice. He is in constant contact with the coaching staff, and there is a lot of excitement about his future in Tuscaloosa.

“I talk to Coach Roach just about every day,” Prentice said. “I also hear from Coach Wiggins at least once a week. We just chop it up and talk about life. They ask how my day went and stuff like that. My relationship with Coach Wiggins is coming along pretty good. He’s a cool guy. He always checks on me and asks how I’ve been.”

Prentice is currently competing on his indoor track team where he runs the 4x200 and the 60m. He will run outdoor track this spring which will include the 100m, 200m and 4x1 relay. His personal best on the 100m is 10.80 and 200m is 21.84. He hopes to run a 10.6 and 21.60 this spring.

Watch Kobe Prentice senior highlights!