BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into Saturday’s matchup and The Commercial Dispatch's Brett Hudson answered them.

1. Nick Fitzgerald has put up better numbers through the air the past two games. What’s been the biggest change from him?

Part of it goes back to Joe Moorhead, who said he did a play calling self-evaluation after the LSU game and didn’t find the aggression he has become known for. On Fitzgerald specifically, they say he’s not overthinking things anymore. That's borderline impossible for us to quantify, but a closer look at the final three interceptions he threw in Death Valley, and some of the other incompletions from that game, do lead one to believe that was the case. RPOs are complex by nature, to a certain degree, but they’re also supposed to be run by quick, easy decisions; they believe they have Fitzgerald running the system that way now.

