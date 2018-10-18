BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the Tennessee Volunteers heading into the "Third Saturday in October," and Volquest.com's Brent Hubbs answered them.

1. Do you feel Tennessee turned the corner with its win against Auburn?

That depends on what the definition of turned the corner means. Is Tennessee back? No. They aren't back ready to win the SEC and be the program they were in the 90's. Did they turn a corner in confidence and buy into this coaching staff, I think that answer is yes. Jesse Simonton said it best on our Volquest podcast on Tuesday. This Tennessee program is growing in the right direction, but growth is not a straight linear line. While growing occurs, there are up's and downs. Tennessee has more up's and downs coming, but the Auburn win showed the current team and recruits at things are moving in the right direction.

