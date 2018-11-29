BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the Georgia Bulldogs heading into Saturday's SEC Championship Game, and UGASports.com’s Anthony Dasher answered them.

1. How are Georgia players approaching this game considering last year’s heartbreaking defeat?

This is obviously going to be a big storyline leading into Saturday, much to Kirby Smart's chagrin, but I honestly don't believe this is or will be an issue at all.



Players were asked a lot about before the season and again to a certain extent after the win over Georgia Tech, but this just hasn't been an issue I've seen worry too much about.

Not saying it won't be in the back of their minds come Saturday, but Kirby Smart and his staff have done an excellent job of moving on, no matter what game you're talking about. Just like Coach Saban, Coach Smart has a 24-hour rule, and that's something the players have seemingly bought into. I thought after the loss at LSU, the way Georgia was beaten would have some lingering effects. I was wrong. All the Bulldogs did was go to win five straight by fairly convincing margins and appear to be playing their best ball of the year, which they'll obviously have to against Alabama.

