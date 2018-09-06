BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas asked five key questions about the Arkansas State Red Wolves heading into Saturday's home opener, and RedWolfReport.com's Luke Matherson answered them.

How will Arkansas State’s passing attack fare against Alabama’s secondary?



Arkansas State has a stout passing attack, but let's be honest, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. While A-State has quality talent on the offense, one thing the Red Wolves don't have is the depth to hang in there with the numbers that the Crimson Tide will bring to the table. I expect the offense to have some success, but it will be a battle all game long for the Red Wolves.

Can Arkansas State do anything to slow down Alabama’s offense?

If there is anywhere that Arkansas State has some questions it is on defense, namely in the secondary. The Red Wolves had to replace six key players in the offseason due to graduation, and there are still a lot of questions that remain to be answered before heading into conference play.

