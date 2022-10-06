Tide Illustrated's Max Wolborsky caught up with Aggie Yell publisher Mark Passwaters to discuss No. 1 Alabama's game against Texas A&M this weekend.

Everyone remembers the offseason feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, what kind of effect do you think it will have in the game?

I'm sure it will help fire up the players on both sides and rev up the crowd. But overall, this is still going to come down to hat on hat and who performs best.

What can the Aggies do to handle the tough environment of Bryant-Denny Stadium at night?

Not much, considering they played poorly last weekend against Mississippi State in their first real home game. The Aggies are seriously banged up, very young and probably pretty frustrated right now.

What will the Aggies’ game plan be on the road against the No. 1 team in the country?

Control the clock, play disciplined football and avoid mistakes. Basically, everything they haven't done yet.

Who are the playmakers on this year's A&M offense that have the ability to hurt the Crimson Tide defense?

It all starts with running back Devon Achane. He's one of the nation's best backs, and he's coming off two excellent games against Arkansas and Mississippi State. Wideout Evan Stewart is a true freshman who has already shown some real flashes of excellence, and Moose Muhammad had a huge weekend in Starkville last week.

What was it that the Aggies did so well last year to defeat Alabama?

First, Zach Calzada played out of his mind. The offensive line played their best game (to that point) by far and the defense was aggressive and got to Bryce Young. They looked like a totally different team from the week before, and they need to flip that switch again.

With it unknown as of now who will be starting at QB for Alabama this weekend, how does Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies prepare for both Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe?

If Young plays, he'll be limited, so objective No. 1 becomes to slow down the running game. The Aggies have defended the pass pretty well so far this year, but the run has been a different story.

From an opponent's point of view, what does Jalen Milroe bring to an offense?

His speed is a huge issue. He can make plays with his feet, and he's very quick to hit a gap when they open. Ironically, that's also the big thing Haynes King brings to the party.

What can the Aggie defense do to limit the Alabama offense this weekend?

Load up against the run and force Milroe, in all likelihood, to throw to beat them. They need to apply pressure, which again, is something they've struggled with.

What can A&M do to replicate its success from last year?

Bringing back Micheal Clemons, DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, Jalen Wydermyer and Isaiah Spiller would be a start, but they're all in the NFL. So they've got to execute well on both sides of the ball and recognize there's no margin for error. King will have to play his best game to date, and they'll need some luck. The amount of injuries the Aggies are dealing with makes an already tough task that much more difficult.