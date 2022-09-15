Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas caught up with WarhawkReport publisher Dusty Thibodeaux to discuss Alabama's game against Louisiana-Monroe this weekend.

Does the 2007 win over Alabama still get mentioned at ULM?

Without a doubt. Until that 2007 season, there had been little success. That game was part of a three-game winning streak to close out the season and finish 6-6.



Chandler Rogers has been solid in both of ULM’s games. What makes him successful, and what can he do to at least cause Alabama a few headaches?

He's a smart guy that knows the offense OC Matt Kubik is working towards. He's really had to show his athleticism while the young offensive line works towards solidifying. I feel he held his own, just like the Warhawks did against Texas; a team that was fast and physical, much like this Bama team will be.

Outside of Rogers, who else should Alabama be aware of heading into the matchup?

Jevin Frett has made some big plays in the early games. The best name in all of college football, Boogie Knight, is a playmaker but hasn't really gotten to showcase what he can do, due to his name drawing double, and sometimes, triple-team matchups. That has really allowed the focus to be taken off of Malik Jackson of Opelika, and fellow running back Andrew Henry.

Alabama’s pass rush hasn’t generated many sacks this season. Does that change against ULM, or will the Warhawks’ offensive line surprise people?

ULM surrendered three sacks against Texas, and I believe the Texas and Alabama lines to be fairly equal. It could be that the Tide are trying to make adjustments to get more backfield pressure, but I feel that Rogers and company will hold their own to effectively move the ball.

Has the recent success of Sun Belt teams added a bit of confidence to ULM heading into the trip? What’s the overall attitude heading into the matchup?