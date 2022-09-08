There’s no doubting Quinn Ewers' talent, but do you feel the redshirt freshman is ready to go up against a defense like Alabama’s?

That’s the million-dollar question this week (or one of them, at least), and I don’t think anyone truly knows the answer. Ewers played in some big games in high school, including a regionally-televised state championship, but he’s never seen a stage like this one. Frankly, nobody in the Texas program really has, unless we’re considering the Texas-OU game as a comparable atmosphere.

Ewers has tremendous arm talent, but you have to remember, this is a guy who hadn’t thrown a pass in a game since January of 2021 prior to last week’s start. Ewers did start that game off slowly but turned in a solid performance overall after that sluggish start. He would be the first to tell you that he also left some plays on the field that he needs to make, including a couple deep shots that were off the mark. Some of that can be attributed to first-game jitters, so there’s a chance he’ll have shaken off some of the rust this week, but the competition and available throwing windows are going to be much tougher against Alabama.

Ewers is a player who never gets too high or too low emotionally and that’s one of the things Steve Sarkisian loves about him. You probably won’t see any noticeable nerves in his expressions or demeanor, but you have to imagine he’ll have a lot of butterflies in his stomach while playing in this one. It will be fascinating to see how he handles the pressure."

What improvements has Texas made in order to improve on last year’s defense? What do you think the Longhorns' plan will be to slow down Bryce Young?

Last year’s defense was so bad that the only direction it could go this year was up. It was only one week against a poor opponent in Louisiana-Monroe, but a few things stood out from last week.

First and foremost, Texas was actually able to get pressure in the ULM backfield and on the quarterback. That was an area in which Texas really struggled last year and it was a real point of emphasis for this season. Moving a guy like DeMarvion Overshown around seems to have helped with that, as has the emergence of Barryn Sorrell. Again though, one game.

Texas added a couple of key components through the transfer portal in starting cornerback Ryan Watts, who transferred from Ohio State, and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a transfer from James Madison. By adding those two players and some young players getting more experience, a case can be made that the talent is a little better.

Perhaps the biggest reasons for improvement are the addition of former TCU head coach Gary Patterson in a support staff position (he’s reportedly been scheming for Alabama pretty much since the day he was hired) and the comfort level of being in Pete Kwiatkowski’s scheme for a second straight year. The defense last week seemed to be cutting it loose more than we saw last year, reacting quicker and swarming the football.

Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the nation, and Xavier Worthy is electric at receiver, but who are some under-the-radar players Alabama should be aware of heading into the matchup?

On offense, sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders got his first real collegiate action last week, and the former five-star prospect led the Longhorns in receiving with six catches for 85 yards and a score. He’s a bit of a security blanket for Ewers.

Jordan Whittington is a very good receiver out of the slot, but he has had issues staying healthy over the course of his career. He is 100 percent coming into this one so he’s a player that can help Texas make some plays. He’s a great run-after-the-catch guy.

Bijan Robinson gets all the headlines as a runner, as he should, but backup Roschon Johnson is also very good. In fact, Johnson averaged more yards per carry last year than did Robinson. Both of those guys should have NFL futures.

Most people predict Alabama to come away with the win, but the 20.5-point betting line seems a bit high for a game played inside DKR. Do you think Texas will keep this one close?

Our fans on Orangebloods won’t like reading this, but I thought the opening line of about -18 was too low. It has jumped up to close to three touchdowns, and I’d probably still take Alabama and the points, although a backdoor cover is always a concern on big lines like that.

Texas has talent, but this is still a team that went 5-7 last year and has some unproven parts this year, including at quarterback. Alabama’s talent, depth and experience is going to be too much for Texas to keep up with in my opinion.

This isn’t really about this game in general, but what’s been the general impression of the Alabama transfers who have joined the team? Which one do you think will have the biggest impact on the Longhorns this season?

There’s some excitement about those players, but honestly, not many have made much of a dent.

Ben Davis was pretty much a non-factor last year.

Running back Keilan Robinson has been good when his number has been called, but in a deep and talented running back room he hasn’t received a lot of touches.

Jahleel Billingsly was passed by Ja’Tavion Sanders on the depth chart prior to his suspension, and he’s now out for the first six games of this year so he’ll be a complete non-factor for half the season.

Agiye Hall is a player with some talent, but he just resumed team activities last week after being suspended so fans are still waiting to see what he can do. He does have a lot of upside though so if I was picking one that will have the biggest impact, it would probably be him over Robinson and Billingsley.

Indulge us in some quick hitters

Texas barbecue or Alabama barbecue and why?

"I can’t say I’ve ever really sampled Alabama barbecue, but I have had barbecue from other places that are known to be good (Kansas City, Nashville, Carolina), and I’m a Texas guy through and through. Give me a good Texas brisket, moist cut, with some spicy Texas sause.

For fans traveling to Austin, what are the best places to stop for food and drinks?

You really can’t go wrong with food in Austin. There are good restaurants on seemingly every corner. Franklin Barbecue is famous if you don’t mind getting there early and standing in line. Chuy’s isn’t exactly high-end but I don’t think I’ve ever taken anyone there who hasn’t loved it. It’s not exactly “football” food but Uchi and Uchiko are some of the best sushi you’ll find. Matt’s El Rancho has been around forever and has a great vibe. Sixth Street used to be the place to drink years ago, but not so much anymore. You can find great cocktail bars or patio bars all over town and even in the suburbs. My best advice there would be to just ask around when you get to Austin to find out what’s close.

What’s the general feeling among Longhorns fans about Texas moving to the SEC?

Everyone’s ready for it to happen. To say Texas fans aren’t exactly fans of the Big 12 is probably an understatement. That being said, reasonable fans know that Texas has to take significant steps forward before its ready to be consistently competitive in the SEC.

What SEC town are you most excited about visiting?

College Station. Kidding! I guess if I had to pick one, it would probably be Athens. I’ve always heard it’s a cool college town and I’ve never been.

Is Texas back?

Not yet, in my opinion. Still a LOT to prove.

Does Alabama still win if Colt doesn’t get hurt?

Ha, good question. If you were to believe Mack Brown and Colt McCoy, they had that game in the bag if Colt doesn’t get hurt. And a coach/QB would never exaggerate, would they? I’ll go with no, Alabama would not have won, considering that game was way more competitive than it should have been with a true freshman Garrett Gilbert leading the Texas offense.