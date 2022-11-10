Ole Miss went hard in the transfer market, and it seemed to pay off. Is that a sustainable route for Lane Kiffin moving forward?

"It’s definitely paid off so far, as so much of Ole Miss’ production comes from guys who came to Oxford via the portal. That said, your question is a great one, and I think it’s one Kiffin and his staff are wrestling with on a daily basis.

"When Kiffin first got to Ole Miss, the roster was depleted a bit, so he dove into the portal, turning this season into a competitive one rather than a rebuilding one.

"With the success he’s had — Ole Miss is 18-3 in the regular season in the last two seasons — Kiffin has started to have more success on the recruiting trail. The Rebels are fishing in the four-star waters, if you will, and I anticipate a larger high school class this year with a little less reliance on the transfer portal. That said, Kiffin has made Ole Miss a portal destination, and he’s not the most patient guy.

"In short, it’s fluid."

Outside of the obvious difference makers, who could step up as an X-factor for Ole Miss against Alabama?

"I keep waiting for UCF transfer portal wide receiver Jaylon Robinson to step up and make an impact. Also, there are some vibes that tight end Michael Trigg Jr. is going to return from the broken collarbone he suffered last month at Vanderbilt. If he does, he adds a lot of dimension to Ole Miss’ offense."

Quinshon Judkins has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. When did he start showing signs that he would be this productive, and what has allowed him to have this much instant success?

"Day One. He looked amazing from the day he arrived in Oxford. Everyone raved about him all summer, saying he was simply “different.” He’s got great vision. He sees the lane before most backs do, and he’s a tough back who loves contact and gets better as the game goes on. He’s a future star in this league, and likely in the one beyond this one."

Alabama was able to limit Ole Miss to 78 yards on the ground last season. What have the Rebels done this year to show they’ll have more success on the ground against the Crimson Tide?

"That’s a great question. If Ole Miss can’t have more success on the ground, the Rebels are not winning. It’s as simple as that. Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart simply must be effective on the ground for Ole Miss to have a chance. They’ve run effectively against everyone, with the possible exception of Vanderbilt, who dared Ole Miss to throw it. LSU slowed down the Rebels’ running game in the second half and that was that. The interior of Ole Miss’ line is strong and physical. The young tackles are better in the running game than they are in pass protection. Kiffin’s ability to create running lanes is one of his most underrated strong suits, but Alabama will put that to test."

Ole Miss has allowed just seven sacks this season. Do you think the Rebels be able to keep Jaxson Dart on his feet against Alabama’s trio of five-star pass rushers?

"You just hit on the thing I’m really watching Saturday. Can Ole Miss’ freshman tackles handle Will Anderson and Dallas Turner and Co. LSU overwhelmed them, so they’ve had some time to think about it. They handled Texas A&M much better two weeks ago, but I have to believe Alabama is going to go after them when it gets Ole Miss in passing situations. Dart’s feet has allowed him to escape some sacks, but Alabama’s guys are a different monster."

Ole Miss pulls off the win if….

"Ole Miss wins if Alabama is a bit checked out, a little discombobulated and the Rebels jump ahead early and gain some confidence. Ole Miss wins if Alabama turns it over and continues its trend of committing costly penalties on the road. Lastly, Ole Miss wins if it can run the football effectively, creating some passing game opportunities."

How do you see this week’s game playing out, and what is your score prediction?

"A part of me thinks it’s either an easy Alabama win or Ole Miss pulls off an upset. That said, every computer model has the Crimson Tide winning by 7-10 points, and that’s probably right. I think it’s a fun game, a competitive game, etc., but Alabama presents real match-up issues for Ole Miss, and I think that will bear itself out on Saturday afternoon."