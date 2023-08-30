TideIllustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas caught up with GoMiddle publisher Matt Dossett to discuss Alabama's season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

What’s one area where Middle Tennessee can hurt Alabama?

I would say that the strong suit of the team is the defense. From just reading the tea leaves, it seems as if the Alabama quarterback situation is not completely settled and hashed out. This plays into the hands of the Middle Tennessee State defense. I look for the defense to dial up some blitz packages, with the effort of getting to and rattling the Bama QB.

Points will be at a premium for the Blue Raiders, and they have a solid field goal kicker in Junior Zeke Rankin.

Everyone is talking about Alabama’s new starter at quarterback. What about Middle Tennessee's?

So when you take a glance at the upcoming depth chart, you see that Nick Vattiato is slated as the starter in Week 1. Behind Vattiato are two redshirt freshmen in DJ (Devin) Riles and Kyle Lowe.

Riles is currently slated as the No. 2 guy on the QB board, but it will be intriguing to see how the QB room shakes out. Vattiato could be a on a short leash if he struggles early on in the season, especially when you consider you have two capable quarterbacks waiting in the wings.

Who are some other names Alabama fans should know heading into the matchup?

The one name that pops right into my mind is defensive lineman Marley Cook. The redshirt junior has received preseason all-conference honors, and deservedly so. He is a bulldog of a defensive tackle, at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds.

Switching to the offensive side of the ball, tailback Frank Peasant is certainly a guy who kind of flies under the radar. Last season he had 774 yards to go with nine touchdowns. Peasant is electric and is a threat to go the distance each time he touches the ball.

Another heralded defensive option is a guy who has been a stalwart in the secondary. Safety Tra Fluellen is someone who has received all-conference preseason honors. Fluellen is also on the Senior Bowl watch list.

How was Middle Tennessee able to expose Miami’s defense during last year’s upset?

First and foremost, I believe that Miami overlooked the Blue Raiders, who were heavy underdogs. I think that the Canes took MT for granted.

On top of that, the Blue Raiders carved up Miami with their passing attack helmed by Chase Cunningham. Cunningham threw for 408 yards, to go with three touchdowns. Cunningham also scrambled for an additional TD.

This game will be a success for Middle Tennessee if …

I touched on this earlier, but expect MTSU to just pin their ears back and bring the heat on whoever the Bama QB is. The Blue Raiders will need MAJOR breaks to hang in this game. I can’t help but conjure up images of Alabama’s defensive front just absolutely steamrolling Middle's offensive line.