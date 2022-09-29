Tide Illustrated's Max Wolborsky caught up with HawgBeat managing editor Mason Choate to discuss No. 2 Alabama's trip to No. 20 Arkansas this weekend.

What has Drew Sanders done for this Arkansas defense after transferring from Alabama?

"Drew Sanders has provided the Razorback defense with a spark in a couple of ways.

"First of all, he is the most athletic guy that the Hogs have had at linebacker in a long time. He is able to do so much more than just rack up tackles. He can drop back in coverage, get to the quarterback quickly and run down guys that most linebackers can’t.

"Second of all, the threat he presents as a pass rusher has allowed the rest of the defense to find the quarterback. Opponents are going to key in on him, and it’s allowed other guys to get to the quarterback, which is a big reason Arkansas leads the nation with 20 sacks."

The Razorbacks are ranked 126th out of 131 teams in terms of pass defense. In what ways do you see them slowing Bryce Young and the Alabama air attack?

"So far, the only way the Hogs have slowed down opponents through the air is with the pass rush. The secondary has proved that it can’t cover well, which has led to Barry Odom’s group blitzing at a much higher rate than last season.

"Getting nickel Myles Slusher back against Texas A&M was huge, and he graded out as the best Razorbacks’ defender against the Aggies, according to Pro Football Focus. The issue is, he can’t do it all by himself.

"The secondary is going to need to keep the Crimson Tide position players in front of them because they’ve been burned over the top often. Young is by far the best quarterback they will see to this point, so those issues have to be cleared up."

What does last week's loss to A&M do to Arkansas? How do they respond?

"When Sam Pittman is the head coach, Arkansas is not going to take a loss lightly. It was clear after the A&M game that the players were upset, but they were also hungry to get back at it. Just about every answer they gave had to do with getting ready for Alabama.

"The culture at Arkansas is not what most SEC fans are used to. It’s changed in a big way. The Razorbacks are a winning program now."

Will QB KJ Jefferson be able to replicate his success from last season against Alabama without Treylon Burks?

"Treylon Burks was arguably the best receiver in Razorback football history. There’s no replicating what he was able to do last season.

"Arkansas has won games by gashing opponents on the ground this season. Jefferson has been good through the air, but it’s clear that he doesn’t have a safety blanket like Burks.

"I don’t see him doing what he did last season with one guy, but he does have more receivers that are reliable than he did last year. Burks was really the only guy Jefferson trusted. This season he has a solid group."

Who are some of the key offensive playmakers this season on the Arkansas roster?

"Things definitely start with KJ Jefferson at quarterback. He’s a talented runner and has a high football IQ. He also throws one of the better deep balls in the SEC.

"Raheim “Rocket” Sanders leads the SEC in rushing yards, and he’s looked great to start his sophomore campaign. He’s a great receiving back on top of being able to burst a run for 40-plus yards at any time. The Hogs will rotate backs, though, as AJ Green, Dominique Johnson and Rashod Dubinion should see touches.

"Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood is the most talented receiver on the team, but he’s not had his breakout game yet. Toledo transfer Matt Landers is as fast as anyone on the team and he is a big play waiting to happen. Warren Thompson and Ketron Jackson Jr. are two guys who can beat defenders over the top.

"Trey Knox is the starting tight end and he is built like a prototypical NFL tight end. He’s had his fair share of mistakes, but the ceiling is high and he’s very athletic."

What do you feel Sam Pittman has done so well to change the Arkansas football program?

"As simple as it may sound, I think he’s gotten players to buy into Arkansas football. Before he got here the Hogs were a laughing stock not just in the SEC, but around the country.

"Pittman has gotten these players to believe that the Razorbacks can get back to where they’ve been in the past. He’s mentioned that he used the success they had in the early 2010’s with Bobby Petrino when recruiting. He’s built a belief that the Hogs can compete with anyone.

"On top of just changing the culture, he’s recruited at a high level. The transfer portal additions this offseason have paid off big-time — look no further than former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

"Pittman has something special brewing in Fayetteville and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

What can the Razorbacks do to slow down the Tide pass rushers?

"The Hogs have a veteran offensive line and they returned four starters from last season’s group that helped block for the top rushing team in the Power Five.

"I think slowing down the Alabama pass rushers is less on the offensive line and more on the receivers getting open quickly. There’s only so much you can do to block a guy like Will Anderson, so the pass catchers need to give Jefferson an option as soon as possible.

"It’s easy to say that they need to hone in on a guy like Anderson, but they just need to mix up their protections and be on the same page with Jefferson.

Arkansas allows almost 15 yards per pass completion. What can the Razorbacks do to limit big plays from Alabama?

"Good question. I really don’t know what else they can do other than hope the secondary gets better. They’ve tried their hand at sending the house, and it hasn’t worked. If Max Johnson can get the ball away, Young surely can.

"As I mentioned earlier, keeping guys in front will help, rather than allowing them to get behind. Tackling has been an issue as well, and receivers have gotten plenty of yards after catch because of poor tackling. That’s an issue Pittman has addressed a few times now.

Arkansas can beat Alabama this weekend if they___?

"Force turnovers on defense and play mistake-free football on offense. There’s really no other way, in my opinion.

"When the Razorback defense forces turnovers and Jefferson and the offense don’t give it up, they are a hard team to beat. If Jefferson doesn’t fumble the ball trying to reach for the goal line against Texas A&M, the Hogs probably win that game.

"If someone in the secondary can make a break on a ball and force Young to make a mistake, the Hogs have a shot. Pittman also mentioned that if they can improve on tackling, eventually a ball will pop out at some point.

"Offensively, they will need to dig deeper in the playbook. There’s been too many run-run-pass drives that stall out. They’ve got plenty of firepower and weapons, so they need to use it and not be basic like they have been.

Fayetteville will be in a red-out for the game. What are your thoughts about this idea for two teams that wear red?

"I guess it’s a cool thing for the fans to do. Alabama should be wearing white, so it makes sense to not do a white-out.

"The Razorback faithful were going to show up in full force either way, but this is just another thing to get people excited.

"But let’s be real, the stands are usually packed with mostly red anyways, so I’m not sure how much different it will look from any other game."