Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas spoke with Richard Silva, who covers Auburn for the Montgomery Advertiser, to get some insight on this week's Iron Bowl matchup.

What’s the overall pulse at Auburn right now? Do you think players will be galvanized by the loss to New Mexico State, or does it take the wind out of their sails a little bit?

We spoke to both Hugh Freeze and about 10 players on Monday. Freeze was very clearly still bothered by not only the loss, but by the way the team performed in general. He said everyone he had talked to since Saturday was in a "fog" that they needed to snap out of before the Iron Bowl. The players seemed to be in better spirits, talking about how they're ready to figure out what went wrong, fix it and then move on. I say all that to say I believe Auburn will be as ready as it'll ever be come Saturday because it's the Iron Bowl. Everyone dreams of playing in this game.

Jarquez Hunter was on fire heading into last weekend. What did New Mexico do to slow him down?

It was actually less about New Mexico State's defense and more about New Mexico State's offense. The Aggies won the time-of-possession battle 38:50-21:10 and held Auburn to 45 plays. The Tigers just could never find any rhythm offensively, evidenced by Jarquez Hunter's eight carries. That was the fewest amount of times he's touched the ball since Auburn got waxed at LSU in October.

What Auburn players do you feel could be X-factors in this game?

I'll start with Jalen McLeod, who is a pass rusher who's really come on over the last few weeks. He exploded for three sacks against Arkansas, and I think he's finally healthy after suffering an ankle sprain in the preseason. Another defensive name to watch would be linebacker Eugene Asante on defense, who plays every play like his hair is on fire. Offensively, I'd say Rivaldo Fairweather, who is quietly turning in one of the best seasons for an Auburn TE in program history.

We’ll be able to better accurately judge Hugh Freeze after he adds more of his own players this offseason. However, what is the general feeling on how he has done in his first year? Does the success of this season hinge on upsetting Alabama?

I'll answer that last question first: No. Auburn was always going to be around six wins this season, it just stings right now for fans because it felt like seven wins was a layup after AU blew the doors off of Arkansas. As long as Freeze pulls in a 2024 recruiting class anywhere in the Top 10, or at least the Top 12, he's passed his first year. Six wins is enough on the field in Year 1.

Where is Auburn from an injury standpoint?

Auburn is actually pretty healthy at this point in the season. No notable injury updates.

How do you see this game playing out?

This game is in Jordan-Hare Stadium, so anything can happen. But I'm picking Alabama. I'll take the Crimson Tide, 31-20.